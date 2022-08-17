Christine Quinn Not Returning To ‘Selling Sunset’ (Reports)

Christine Quinn is reportedly closing the door on “Selling Sunset.”

The luxury real estate agent is not returning for seasons six and seven of the hit Netflix reality show, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Christine’s departure from the series. The show started production for the upcoming season this summer.

Back in May, Christine told Access Hollywood that she terminated her contract with the Oppenheim Group when she started her new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, with husband Christian Richard, however she did not officially reveal if she was leaving the show.

“Since I started my own brokerage, I had to terminate my contract. I had to because I started my own company and I needed to hang my license with my company, so I did terminate my contract but that has nothing to do with the show and Jason and I are on great terms,” she told Access at the time.

Christine has been a fan favorite on “Selling Sunset” since Season 1 premiered in 2019, bringing drama to the Oppenheim Group as they sell the most exclusive homes in Los Angeles.

But her time on the show did not end very well.

At the end of Season 5, co-star Emma Hernan accused the 33-year-old of allegedly bribing a client with $5,000 to quit working with her. Christine firmly denied those accusations while talking to Access in May.

“I have absolutely never in my life bribed a client … if I was…I certainly wouldn’t do it for only $5,000,” she told Access at the time.

The reality star also skipped the Season 5 reunion after contracting Covid-19. Some fans accused her of faking her positive test result, but she also denied those rumors while talking to Access in May.

“I absolutely did not lie about having Covid,” she said at the time.

-Emely Navarro