Chuy Bravo Dead At 63, Chelsea Handler Responds To The Loss

Chuy Bravo, best known for his role as Chelsea Handler’s beloved sidekick on “Chelsea Lately” is dead at 63.

His agent Jackie Stander confirmed the news to Access Hollywood, saying that his cause of death is still unknown, adding that he was “such a sweet gentle man we were looking at a pilot for him in the new year.”

Chelsea also responded to the tragic news with a heartfelt letter on her Instagram.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,’it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!.”

She also shared many photos of them together throughout their career. Chuy was visiting family in Mexico City at the time of his death.

Chuy was born, Jesus Melgoza Tangancicuaro, in Michoacán, Mexico and he later immigrated to the United States when he was 15 with his siblings. The family moved to the San Fernando Valley. He began his acting career in the 1990s and had major movie credits in films like, “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.”

He began as Chelsea’s sidekick on her E! late night talk show from 2007 to 2014 and stayed close with Chelsea throughout her own career. He also was beloved by many of her fans for his fun-loving personality and his quick wit.

RIP Chuy.