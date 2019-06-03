Ciara, Chip Gaines & Joanna Gaines & More Stars Graduate From Harvard BEMS Program

As if we needed more reason to love them, these celebs now have a Harvard education under their belt (NBD).

Ciara, Chip Gaines and his wife Joanna Gaines were among the celebrities who attend this year’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at the Harvard Business School over the weekend.

Taught by Anita Elberse, the BEMS program brings in celebrity guests each year as presenters to help teach students and guests everything there is to know about the media business.

“As always, the class includes a number of people with careers that stand out even from accomplished executives that normally fill our classrooms,” Anita wrote in an Instagram post. “So inspiring that even for these superstars, the learning never stops.”

Ciara took to Instagram on Monday to share her excitement over the class and to show some love for her favorite professor.

“I’m officially a Harvard alumna and this is my mood,” she captioned a video of her and Anita dancing. “Never stop believing!”

Chip and Joanna Gaines also shared their thoughts on social media about the class, where they witnessed “human beings at their very finest.”

“We learned from one another and spoke into each other’s lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective,” Joanna captioned an Instagram photo with the entire class. “Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better.”

Jo also posted a few cute pics with Chip from the program and bragged that school “looks good” on him.

The music icon and HGTV stars were joined by NBA star Kevin Love, Luc Mbah a Moute, and Julius Randle as well as “NCIS” actor Eric Olsen, Australian soccer player Tim Cahill and German soccer player Oliver Kahn. There were also many non-celebrity participants as well.

Congrats to the graduates of the 2019 Harvard BEMS program – you have officially LEVELED. UP.

