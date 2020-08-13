Ciara Filmed Powerful New Music Video For ‘Rooted’ 2 Days Before Giving Birth

Now that’s one impressive mama! Ciara dropped her new song “Rooted” on Wednesday, and the music video was a testament to Black excellence.

To make things even more impressive, Ciara filmed the music video while nine months pregnant—and only two days before she gave birth!

ATL bred I’m #Rooted. Shot this video 2 days before delivery, Covid style! Out now! 💃🏽 https://t.co/19IAgBlSxN pic.twitter.com/eoR57OaCBY — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2020

The 34-year-old began by showing off her baby bump while wearing a royal blue two-piece set. “All my songs come with melanin / Got the heart, got the soul like Harriett / A queen since she born, that was evident / That’s evidence, of black excellence,” Ciara sang in the song’s first verse.

The music video intercut powerful scenes from protests for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as many people donned shirts with the phrase “I can’t breathe.”

“Young girl stay rooted / I done plant my seeds now I’m rooted / Brown skin poppin’, I’m rooted / Can’t pull the hood out me, I’m rooted / Rooted, nappy head rooted,” Ciara sang in the chorus.

Ciara’s children Future, 6, and Sienna, 3, appeared in the video’s final scene to pose next to their mom. The screen then cut to black with a powerful message from Ciara directly to her viewers.

“To all my young Rosa’s and young Luther’s, keep marching. Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in. To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”

And as Ciara said, the singer gave birth to her son Win Harrison just two days after filming the impressive video! The “Like A Boy” singer and her husband Russell Wilson shared the happy news of their son’s July 23 birth to Instagram.

Congratulations to Ciara on her new song and new baby!