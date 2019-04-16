Ciara Gushes Over Hubby Russell Wilson Becoming The Highest Paid Player In The NFL!

Russell Wilson is making epic money moves!

The 30-year-old quarterback just accepted a $140 million extension deal to remain with the Seattle Seahawks through the 2023 season – and his wife couldn’t be more proud!

Ciara took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush about her man becoming the highest paid player in the NFL with a sweet tribute.

“I watch you put everything on the line every Sunday in pure amazement,” she wrote alongside a pic of Russell on the field.

“Your dedication, consistency, and commitment to the game never wavers,” she continued. “You’re always the first person in, and the last person out. You’re 1 of 1. The hardest working man I know! So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise. #GoHawks”

The singer, who shares daughter Sienna Princess with the football player, also celebrated the big deal on Twitter.

Soooo proud of my love @DangeRussWilson. So excited Seattle is home! God is so good. The hardest working man I know! You inspire me so much! #GoHawks @Seahawks. — Ciara (@ciara) April 16, 2019

Russell has been with the team since 2012 and has literally never missed a game. He also helped snag the team’s first Super Bowl win back in 2014.

The NFL pro’s agent told the Associated Press that Russell’s goal with the new extension is to bring more championships to Seattle.

“(Russell) believes there is still unfinished business and he is looking forward to pursuing that without having to worry about contracts and his future.”

