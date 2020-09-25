Ciara Is Shedding Her Post-Baby Pounds, But There’s One Area She Wants To Keep On!

Ciara is a superstar mama who just welcomed her third baby, Win, with her hubby Russell Wilson and also just became Weight Watchers’ newest ambassador!

Ciara dished to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover that with her third kiddo, she ended up putting on about 65 pounds, and although she’s ready to shed that weight with the help of Weight Watchers, there’s one spot she’s hoping to hold onto!

“I ain’t going to front – I’m going to try and keep some of my hips on,” Ciara told Kit. “But I am going to be able to do that in a sustainable way and a way that is still realistic and I’m still having fun.

Ciara, who sweetly calls Weight Watchers the W.W. club, told Kit that juggling three kids hasn’t been easy. Ciara and her NFL hubby also share daughter, Siena, and son Future, Ciara’s child from a previous relationship.

“I am super excited to be a part of the W.W. club. This is a new special chapter for me, I’ve never been in this place having three kids before, plus everything else that I’m doing with music and business — life is rally hectic. What’s really cool about being a part of the W.W. family is that it is a convenient world for me – I say that because before I would try extreme plans that weren’t realistic for long term purposes and now being a part of the. W.W. club—I’m super excited about diving in.”

And as for her relationship with food, Ciara, told Kit it hasn’t always been a perfect relationship.

“I am a Southern Girl. We eat food that’s filled with all the goods stuff, so I had to work on my eating habits over the years,” Ciara shared. “Now, with. W.W. I have the perfect opportunity… you still eat the things you want to eat I need those comfort foods from time to time.”

Hey, isn’t that everyone!?

