Ciara’s Newborn Baby Win Rocks Seahawks Jersey For Russell Wilson’s NFL Game

Ciara’s baby Win is already a sports fan! The “Melanin” singer shared took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of her newborn baby, who she shares with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Had My 1st Game Today and I’m Feeling GOOD. W for the WIN.” she wrote alongside two pics of baby Win rocking a Seahawks jersey.

The 34-year-old mama of three also gushed over her husband’s dedication to football, writing, “Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson! Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me! Best 2 Ever do it! #3 The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go! #GameDay.”

Ciara also shared a video with all her children dressed up in their best Seahawks attire, adding in the caption, “Bringing the stadium energy to the house! #Gohawks !!”

Ciara and Russell haven’t been shy about sharing photos of their new bundle of joy. Earlier this month, the NFL star shared a sweet video from their late-night hang with Win, who has already taken after his dad in the looks department!

The Grammy winner chimed in on her husband’s adorable post in the comment section, writing, “Win be like… ‘Y’all thought y’all was about to sleep?! It’s turn up time!’ Him so precious!”

The lovebirds welcomed baby Win on July 23. After his birth, they serenaded him in the delivery room with a special rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

One month later, Ciara announced her plans to level up her post-baby fitness journey and shed the weight from her pregnancy. “48 pounds to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow,” she wrote on Instagram. “P.S. don’t know how easy it’s going to be considering three babies now. Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go mamas!”

— by Katcy Stephan