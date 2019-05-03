Cinco De Mayo Recipes With Chef Susan Feniger!

Are you ready for Cinco de Mayo and a little bit of south of the border flair? Don’t worry, chef Susan Feniger of The Border Grill has you covered! Check out all of her excellent Cinco de Mayo recipes below.

Blood Orange Jalapeño Margarita

Makes 1 cocktail

1 slice jalapeño or serrano chile, with seeds

2 ounces tequila blanco

1 1/2 ounces freshly squeezed blood orange juice*, preferably Moro

3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

3/4 ounce agave simple syrup**

Ice, for cocktail shaker and glass

1 strip blood orange peel , for garnish (optional)

1 slice jalapeño, for garnish (optional)

Place chile slice in a cocktail shaker and using a muddler or the back of a spoon, pound and crush to release flavor and heat. Add tequila, blood orange juice, lime juice, and agave simple syrup. Fill cocktail shaker with ice, cover, and shake thoroughly to combine.

To remove jalapeño seeds, double strain mixture by pouring through the cocktail shaker strainer and a small wire mesh strainer into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish if desired and serve immediately.

* Straining the blood orange juice to remove the pulp creates a more concentrated flavor and a smoother juice.

** To make agave simple syrup, combine equal parts agave nectar and boiling water. Cool and store in refrigerator until ready to use.

Beef Brisket Taquitos

Makes 40 taquitos, Serves 8 to 10

Brisket

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons chipotle chile powder

4 pounds beef brisket, trimmed

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3 cups Smoky Chipotle Salsa (see recipe), or your favorite salsa

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine the salt and the chile powder. Spread half the salt and chile mixture on each side of the brisket and rub into the meat.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat. Add brisket to the pan and brown on all sides. Remove pan from the heat then add the salsa and enough water to almost cover the brisket. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven.

Bake 1 hour on each side or until meat is tender and pulls apart easily when tugged. When brisket is cool enough to handle, pull apart into thin shreds. Cut into 2-inch lengths and set aside.

Taquitos

3 red onions, diced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 pounds cooked, shredded brisket meat

4 canned chipotle chiles, chopped

2 cups Smoky Chipotle Salsa (see recipe)

Kosher salt, to taste

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cold water

40 6-inch corn tortillas

In a large sauté pan, cook the onion in the oil over medium high heat until caramelized. In a large bowl, combine the brisket, caramelized onion, chipotles, and salsa. Taste and adjust seasonings as necessary.

In a deep fryer or fry pan filled with several inches of oil, fry the tortillas slightly so they are soft and pliable. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

In a small bowl, mix the flour and water together to form a paste. Spread a small amount of paste around the edge of each tortilla as you begin to assemble the taquitos.

Place 2 to 3 tablespoons of brisket meat onto each tortilla and spread evenly so there is as much meat on the ends of the tortillas as in the center. Roll the tortillas around the meat and press the pasted edges down to seal.

In batches, deep fry the taquitos until crispy and golden brown. Serve with your favorite salsa, guacamole, crema or sour cream, shredded cabbage tossed with lime juice and salt, and grated Mexican cheeses. Rice and beans make a nice accompaniment.

Roasted Tomato Guacamole with Bacon

Serves 6

California Avocado Guacamole

3 ripe Fresh California Avocados, halved, seeded, peeled and quartered

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 medium red onion, diced

2 jalapeño peppers, stemmed, seeded and finely diced

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Roasted Tomato and Bacon

24 cherry or grape tomatoes

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3/4 tsp. dried oregano

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 strips bacon, fried until very crispy and crumbled into bits

1/4 cup crumbled cotija cheese

1. For the guacamole, Place avocados in a mixing bowl. Mash with a potato masher or fork until chunky.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and combine with a fork. Taste and adjust seasonings as necessary.

3. For the tomatoes, preheat oven to 350°F. Toss tomatoes, olive oil and oregano with salt and pepper, to taste.

4. Spread mixture out in a baking pan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until tomatoes are soft, juicy and shriveled with concentrated flavor. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.

5. To serve, spoon guacamole into a wide, shallow serving bowl. Top with tomatoes, sprinkle with crispy bacon bits and cotija cheese, and serve immediately accompanied by chips.

*Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly.

