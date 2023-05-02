Cindy Crawford Reacts to Margot Robbie’s 2023 Met Gala Dress That Model First Wore On Runway 30 Years Earlier

Cindy Crawford is here for the throwback!

The supermodel reacted to Margot Robbie wearing a Chanel dress to the 2023 Met Gala that Cindy first wore on the runway decades earlier.

On Tuesday, Cindy took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking the gown in the 1993 Chanel fashion show and followed it up with a new photo of the “Barbie” star wearing hers on Monday night.

“Ode to Karl. Love seeing this look come back to life 🖤 #MargotRobbie in @chanelofficial,” the 57-year-old captioned the post, paying homage to the frock which debuted as a part of the Spring/Summer collection exactly 30 years ago.

The black, one-shouldered gown featured a cutout bodice and was recreated for Margot to wear to fashion’s biggest night. This year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and paid tribute to the late icon’s legendary style and influence, including his career with the famous French fashion house.

“I’m wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it’s obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually,” Margot told La La Anthony for Vogue of the head-turning style.