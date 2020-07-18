Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80: Mariah Carey, Barack Obama & More Pay Tribute

Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis has passed away after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.
“It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of US Rep. John Lewis,” his family said in a statement. “He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed.”
An activist and a visionary, Lewis had his skull fractured by Alabama state troopers in 1965 as he led about 600 protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, to fight for African Americans’ basic right to vote. He was also the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington.
In December 2019, Lewis announced that he was undergoing treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” he said in a statement at the time.
Following the tragic news of his death, celebrities and political figures, including Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and former President Barack Obama, shared poignant tributes to his life and extraordinary legacy of service.
We have lost a king among men. Thank you @repjohnlewis, for your leadership. For your activism, your service, your standing against injustice, and kneeling in prayer for progress. You showed us how to fight from a place of love. “I want to see young people in America feel the spirit of the 1960s and find a way to get in the way. To find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble, necessary trouble.” Rest In Power, dear sir. You made all kinds of good trouble, for the good of us all. Your example is, and shall remain, timeless and eternal. In gratitude … #GoodTrouble #JohnLewis
“Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation.” Thank Mr. John for your legacy. Your lifelong legacy was a commitment to combat discrimination, intolerance, hostility, plus so much more, and for that, we are forever thankful. We will continue to do the work. 🤎🕊
Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders—to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise.
Rest in Heavenly peace Mr. John Lewis. Thank you for your service, for your committment to change and your courage. You did great with your time on this earth. "Goodnight sweet Prince. May flights of angels sing the to thy rest". And….pour some blessings on us down here🙏🏿🙏🏿❤❤❤❤
John Lewis “When you see something that is not fair, not right, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something.” Mr. Lewis spent his life dedicated to Civil Rights. He never gave up. Never stopped. He was violently beaten. He was arrested. He also was awarded multiple times including the Presidential Medal of Freedom by @barackobama I thank this man for all he has done. God rest his soul.
“You are a light. You are the light. Never let anyone—any person or any force—dampen, dim or diminish your light.” @repjohnlewis ✨✊🏾✨ This is the man that taught us all how to get into some Good Trouble. One of my heroes. A true legend. Thank you for teaching us how to fight for liberty and justice for all mankind. This photo was taken at the #HumanRightsCampaign Dinner in DC 2016, right before the world blew up.
A huge loss. John Lewis, who went from being the youngest leader of the 1963 March on Washington to a long-serving congressman from Georgia and icon of the civil rights movement, has died after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80. As a leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Mr. Lewis was a committed participant in some of the key moments of the movement — an original Freedom Rider in 1961, a principal speaker at the March on Washington in 1963, one of those brutally clubbed during a 1965 march in Selma, Alabama. Through it all, he faced taunts, beatings and dozens of arrests. In 2011, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama. “If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.” John Lewis was a true American hero. Rest In Peace. 📸: @nymag #breakingnews #johnlewis #restinpeace #goodtrouble
Representative John Lewis was born in a time when people were fighting for Civil Rights, and he died in a time when people were fighting for Civil Rights. He worked his entire life to make our country a better place. I’m honored that I recently had the chance to talk with him. My sympathy to his family and to us all.
Reflecting on the fact that Rep. John Lewis was 17… SEVENTEEN when he began his decades long journey of “GOOD TROUBLE”. His story and life long COMMITMENT to action has always motivated me and reaffirms that our generation is *NEVER* TOO YOUNG to take charge in reconstructing and rebuilding our world. He set precedent and we will continue in his honor⭐️❤️ #johnlewis
