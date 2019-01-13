Claire Foy snagged a 2019 Critics’ Choice Award on Sunday for her role as Janet Armstrong in “First Man” and her acceptance speech left our jaws on the floor!

Claire took the stage and made sure to put women front and center, saying that women are more than “just a wife.”

“In preparation for this evening, I watched the speech Viola made when she received the award. Note to self, don’t ever do that. One, because — the actual queen or me? I love her too. One because you end up just sort of watching five hours of acceptance speeches and lose those hours of your life but also you just realized how eloquent and profound Viola Davis is. I will be completely inadequate,” Claire began.

“I thank the critics very much for this award and what it represents. I’ve got to say that I’ve struggled quite a lot with the idea of me accepting it. Because I immediately thought I’ve offered nothing. And I have nothing to offer. It was something that Viola said in that clip actually which was the fact that the greatest privilege of your life is to be who you are,” Claire added.

“And I realize that’s all I have to offer, is myself. And all I’ve ever tried to do with anything I’ve ever made and in the work I’ve been in is to hopefully make something which people recognize, that they recognize themselves on screen in some way, that they see a thought or feeling or an emotion or circumstance and they can see themselves,” she continued.

“And I’ve had the opportunity to place extraordinary women for all sorts of reasons. None more so than Janet Armstrong. She lived her life with such bravery and resilience and termination and love, and I can’ tell you how many times during the making of the movie and in the press tour the people said to me, well, that part is normally the part of just the wife. And there’s no such thing as “Just the wife.”

Claire got a huge round of applause from all the women in the audience for her moving words!

