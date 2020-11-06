Clare Crawley Gets Engaged To Dale Moss On ‘Bachelorette’

“Bachelorette” Clare Crawley has found love!

The 39-year-old and Dale Moss got engaged on Thursday night’s episode of the hit ABC show. The couple met just two weeks ago and only had three dates.

“Literally from the moment he stepped out of that limo, I knew it was him,” Clare gushed during the show.

Right after meeting him she admitted that she felt like she just met her husband and even called him her “fiancé” while chatting with a producer.

“There’s a lot I’m scared of, but it will all be worth it if Dale gets down on one knee,” Clare said during the episode.

The “Bachelorette” confirmed that she was still engaged to Dale on Instagram with a photo of the sweet moment writing, “It’s official!! Love wins!!!!!!! I love you @dalemoss13 !!!!”

“From the moment I knew you were coming, I was so excited to meet you,” Clare told Dale in the courtyard of the hotel. “Then when you got here, it was like, electricity for me, because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embody everything that I want in a man, everything just like my dad had.

“You’re kind, you’re strong, you’re compassionate, and I just am so in love with the man that you are. You made me feel like everything that I’ve ever been through… it was all worth it because I’ve got you right now. And most importantly, you’ve shown me that you’d never run away and never leave me. And I’ve never, ever had a man that would stay. And you continue to show up for me. And I promise you, I want to show up for you each and every single day. You make me so happy,” she said.

Dale told his love, “I’ve said this before, from the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special, and I know you and I, we both felt it immediately, and there was absolutely no denying it. You made it so clear and apparent at every phase of this that you believed in us, you believed in you and I, and I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me. I’ve never had that. And I’m so grateful for that.”

“And you talked about strength and compassion and how you saw that in me, similar to your father, and that meant everything. I want to be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. And I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day,” he continued.

“And I thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you, and she would absolutely love you. And all she’s ever wanted for me is someone that just loves me unconditionally, and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that, and I love you.”

Clare replied back, “I love you too.”

“I’m so appreciative for you, and the best is yet to come. I’m not going anywhere, and I want to make you happy and be there for you each and every day. So, with that being said, I’m going to do it,” Dale said before getting down on one knee.

“Clare, will you marry me?”

“Yes!” she replied.

Dale excitedly stood up as Clare said, “Hold on! Put that ring on my finger. I’ve waited a lot of years for this.”