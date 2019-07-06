Cleveland Indians Player Carlos Carrasco Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Leukemia

Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with leukemia.

The Cleveland Indians shared a video of the baseball player revealing the news on July 6, 2019.

“In spring training we had the physical, everything stopped from there,” he said. “Came back here at the beginning of the season, I need to get another blood test because something went wrong. And then in May we found out that I have leukemia and everything stopped from there.”

"This is going to make me stronger than I've ever been." – Carlos Carrasco Stay #CookieStrong. We ❤️ you! pic.twitter.com/KokfX0wayr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 6, 2019

“I never thought that (I’d) have something like this because (I) play baseball, I’m like super healthy,” he added. “You never know what’s going on inside your body.”

“When I found out, it made me even stronger,” he continued.

He also revealed that he’s been getting a lot of support from his friends, family and teammates and continues to have a positive outlook on things.

“I have a lot of people behind me helping me especially my teammates and family,” he said. “A lot of people around me (make) me stronger every day.”

The video also revealed that since he was diagnosed, Carlos has been giving back , visiting pediatric leukemia patients at the Cleveland clinic.

Lots of people shared support for Carlos, reacting to the post on Twitter.

“We love you, Cookie! Stay strong, remember you have not just a whole team, but a whole city behind you cheering you on!” one person wrote.

“Always been a fan of Carlos, love his game. Pulling for him and praying for him and his family. He’ll beat this,” another added.

— Stephanie Swaim