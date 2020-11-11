CMA Awards 2020: Full Winners List

The 2020 CMA Awards was one incredible show! Eric Church was the big winner of the night, taking home his first Entertainer of the Year award on his fourth nomination.

Luke Combs and Maren Morris left the show with multiple awards apiece. The “Better Together” singer took home Album of the Year for “What You See Is What You Get,” as well as Male Vocalist of the Year. Maren nabbed three awards: Female Vocalist of the Year and both Song and Single of the Year for “The Bones.”

The majority of the winners accepted their awards in person at the socially distanced show, which was held at Nashville’s Music City Center.

See the full list of nominees and winners below:

Entertainer of the Year:

🏆 Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Album of the Year:

“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

“Never Will” – Ashley McBride

“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion

🏆 “What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Eric Church

🏆 Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBride

🏆 Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

🏆 Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osbourne

🏆 Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

🏆 “The Bones” – Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt Durrette III and Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland

🏆 “The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

🏆 Morgan Wallen

Musician of the Year

🏆 Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

🏆 “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know” – Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“Be a Light” – Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

🏆 “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“The Bones” – Maren Morris and Hozier

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Towns, Caylee Hammack and Elle King

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

🏆 Charley Pride