CMA Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Country music’s biggest stars attended the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9 to celebrate all the incredible music of the past year!

Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion and Cody Johnson were among the artists who took home the night’s top awards.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

🏆 Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

🏆 “Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

🏆 Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

🏆 Lainey Wilson

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

🏆 Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

🏆 Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

🏆 “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

🏆 “Buy Dirt” – Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Shane MacAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots” – Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Outta Know” – Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

🏆 Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year

🏆 Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Brent Mason

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” – Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland ft. Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

🏆 “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Musical Event of the Year

“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley, BRELAND and HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland ft. Jon Pardi

‘Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

🏆 “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde