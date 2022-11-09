CMA Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

Country music’s biggest stars attended the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9 to celebrate all the incredible music of the past year!
Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion and Cody Johnson were among the artists who took home the night’s top awards.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
🏆 Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
🏆 “Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
🏆 Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
🏆 Lainey Wilson
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
🏆 Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
🏆 Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
🏆 “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
🏆 “Buy Dirt” – Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Shane MacAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand In My Boots” – Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things A Man Outta Know” – Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
🏆 Lainey Wilson
Musician of the Year
🏆 Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Brent Mason
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
Music Video of the Year
“I Bet You Think About Me” – Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland ft. Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
🏆 “‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Musical Event of the Year
“Beers on Me” – Dierks Bentley, BRELAND and HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way to Go” – Midland ft. Jon Pardi
‘Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson
🏆 “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
