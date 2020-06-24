CMA’s Are Rolling Out Music-Filled Fun This Summer In Absence Of Music Fests  

Don’t put away your music festival summer gear just yet – just because famous music festivals like Stagecoach and Coachella have been canceled, doesn’t mean that the good times still won’t roll. Enter the Country Music Association’s two jam-packed nights of country music – all from the comfort of your couch!

The CMA team is putting together two virtual music events in June and July to bring back-to-back fun to country music fans all over.

It starts out with the CMA Summer Stay-Cay presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold on Wednesday, July 1 ! The event, which will he hosted by Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, is a brand new, multi-hour variety show which will be streaming live on CMA’s Facebook/YouTube.

Next up! Our favorite Luke Bryan is coming in with a 3-hour special on Monday, July 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network called “CMA Best of Fest” and the show will highlight some of the best country music performances over the past 16 years on television. The live concert-style event will include previous performances from Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan +Shay,Lzzy Hale, Sam Hunt, Joan Jett, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Lil Nas X, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam and Zac Brown.

And Luke Bryan is going to perform a special duet for Darius Rucker.

Basically, it’s safe to say country music fans have a couple dates to put on the calendar.

