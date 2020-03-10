Coachella & Stagecoach Postponed 6 Months Amid Coronavirus Concerns

It’s official: Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 ticketholders will have to wait another six months before heading to the desert.

The back-to-back music festivals in Indio, Calif., have both been postponed until the fall amid coronavirus concerns, Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday. The company confirmed the news in a press release, citing direction from Riverside County and local health authorities. In the days leading up to the announcement, multiple COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the area including three on Monday alone.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” the statement read in part. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The original April dates will now take place in October, with Coachella spanning the second and third weekends and Stagecoach rounding out the fourth.

According to Goldenvoice, all purchases will be refunded. If concertgoers are unable to attend on the rescheduled dates, further instruction will be available on Friday.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella, with dozens more acts confirmed to play on multiple stages throughout the two-weekend event. Stagecoach had announced Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church as their A-list performers.

Any potential lineup changes in light of the delay have yet to be addressed.

