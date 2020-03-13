Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding 4-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Coco Austin is celebrating her bond with only daughter Chanel.

The model took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself breastfeeding the 4-year-old and addressed the image with a lengthy caption explaining why she isn’t bothered by those who may find the practice inappropriate.

“At a time when the world feels like [it’s] coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!” Coco wrote, seemingly referencing increasing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old went on to write that she knows “the moms out there will appreciate” her personal post, adding that she gets a lot “of props” in the breastfeeding community as well as “tons of emails” from those praising her for putting her parenting views in the spotlight.

Coco teased that she will “soon” discuss the topic at greater length in her baby blog, telling followers that more details about “what it’s like to continue boob time” with a child Chanel’s age are forthcoming. The proud mom wrote that she gets “tons and tons of requests” to speak on the matter, and offered a brief take on why she hasn’t weaned Chanel off of breastmilk yet.

“At this point in nursing [it’s] just for comfort,” she continued, thanking those who “understand” her position while also assuring fans that her little one doesn’t have a restricted diet.

“Believe me the girl loves meat so [it’s] not like she [isn’t] eating real food,” Coco added.

The famous blonde has never been shy about defending her choice to continue breastfeeding beyond what some consider a more traditional timeframe. Back in September, Coco revealed that her journey with Chanel got off to a difficult start, sharing on Instagram that she “had a hard time breastfeeding” the first few days after her daughter’s birth and “almost gave up.” She ultimately took her family’s advice to “hang on for another week” because she didn’t want to “miss this special moment,” and the rest is history.

“I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob,” she wrote at the time.

Ice-T, Coco’s husband of nearly 15 years, defended her amid subsequent backlash, telling TMZ that he found his wife and daughter’s situation completely normal.

“Every once in a while … the kid wants to get close to her mom. That’s what they do,” he told the outlet.

Though some have expressed disapproval of Coco’s breastfeeding decisions, the mom remains confident that her supporters outnumber her critics.

“Most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected,” she concluded her newest post.

— Erin Biglow