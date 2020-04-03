Colbie Caillat And Justin Young Call Off Engagement After 10-Year Romance

Singer Colbie Caillat and her longtime bandmate and fiancé Justin Young have ended their relationship after nearly 10 years together.

The former couple each announced the news in a statement on Instagram, where they shared that despite ending their romantic relationship the two plan on remaining friends and collaborating on music.

“This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all,” the “Bubbly” singer began her post. “After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have.”

“It will be hard, but often times the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow,” she continued. “We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together.”

Justin posted the same message on his own page, where he substituted his own name for Colbie’s.

The Gone West bandmates first started dating in September 2009 before getting engaged in 2015. The 34-year-old singer had shared a sweet photo of the two at the time where she shared that Justin popped the question by asking her to be his “lobster.”

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Justin and Colbie have made it clear that they are going to keep their split amicable. In fact, the two are set to perform together this Sunday as part of The UnCancelled Music Festival for a virtual musical experience.