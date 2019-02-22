Comedian Brody Stevens Dead At 48 Of Apparent Suicide: Stars React

Comedian Brody Stevens has died at age 48 of an apparent suicide, The Blast and TMZ report.

According to both outlets, the stand-up comic – who co-created his own Comedy Central docuseries with Zach Galifianakis and had small roles in “The Hangover” trilogy – was found deceased around 1 p.m. on Friday. His cause of death is reportedly being investigated as a suicide by hanging.

Over the course of his career, Stevens appeared on “Conan,” “Chelsea Lately,” “@midnight,” “Tosh.0” and more. He was open about his mental health struggles in his work – and even documented his life after being hospitalized for a mental breakdown in his Comedy Central show, “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!”

After news of Stevens’ death broke, the comedy community mourned his loss across social media.

“Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man,” Bob Saget tweeted. “We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul.”

Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul. @BrodyismeFriend — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 22, 2019

“If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE,” Patton Oswalt wrote. “I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this.”

If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this. #RIPBrodyStevens #818ForLife pic.twitter.com/n1jQhXdOIz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

See more reactions from stars below:

Nobody made me laugh harder than Brody Stevens and turns out nobody can make me cry harder either. You are my family. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 22, 2019

Everyone loved Brody Stevens. — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) February 22, 2019

Hoping this news about Brody Stevens isn’t true. One of the sweetest people I’ve ever met and someone who was always incredibly kind to me when I was first entering the LA comedy scene back in the day. What a sad day. — Peter Atencio (@Atencio) February 22, 2019

This is how I want to think about Brody Stevens. Having fun and making the best of impossible situations. Which he did ALL THE TIME. https://t.co/CKhlIGz67L — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

Brody Stevens was a force of fucking nature. This is so fucking stupid. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) February 22, 2019

It feels so pathetic to do this on twitter but i don't know where else to. This is so sad , a real loss of a strange and genuine talent and sweet man. fuck im knocked for a loop. Brody Stevens was one of a kind. — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) February 22, 2019

RIP Brody Stevens. Nobody else was like him, on or off stage. Seeing him was always a joy. We’ll miss you Brody. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 22, 2019

Another singular force of nature gone. RIP Brody Stevens. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 22, 2019