Comedian Brody Stevens Dead At 48 Of Apparent Suicide: Stars React

Comedian Brody Stevens has died at age 48 of an apparent suicide, The Blast and TMZ report.

According to both outlets, the stand-up comic – who co-created his own Comedy Central docuseries with Zach Galifianakis and had small roles in “The Hangover” trilogy – was found deceased around 1 p.m. on Friday. His cause of death is reportedly being investigated as a suicide by hanging.

Over the course of his career, Stevens appeared on “Conan,” “Chelsea Lately,” “@midnight,” “Tosh.0” and more. He was open about his mental health struggles in his work – and even documented his life after being hospitalized for a mental breakdown in his Comedy Central show, “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!”

After news of Stevens’ death broke, the comedy community mourned his loss across social media.

“Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man,” Bob Saget tweeted. “We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul.”

“If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE,” Patton Oswalt wrote. “I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this.”

See more reactions from stars below:

