Comedian Rickey Smiley Announces His Son Brandon’s Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is sharing some sad news.

The 54-year-old shared a video on Instagram to announce that his eldest son, comic Brandon Smiley passed away, “I just had bad news this morning.”

“I’m on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family,” Rickey said in a video on Sunday. “My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning.”

Adding, “Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt. My granddaddy went through this s**t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”

Rickey didn’t share Brandon’s cause of death but he is survived by his 3-year-old daughter Storm, his mother, Brenda and a brother and three sisters.

To honor his memory, Rickey also shared a video of his late son performing stand-up comedy.



Three years ago, Rickey’s daughter Aaryn, was shot multiple times in Houston, Texas, while celebrating her 19th birthday with her boyfriend at a Whataburger. She was a victim of a random act of gun violence and recounted the scary incident during her dad’s radio show, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”