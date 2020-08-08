Conor McGregor Proposes To Longtime Love Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor put a ring on it!

The UFC champ popped the big question to his longtime love Dee Devlin after 12 years of dating.

“What a birthday, my future wife” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his soon-to-be wife showing off her massive ring on display.

The pair have been together since 2008 and are proud parents to son Conor Jack Jr., 3, and daughter Croia, 1. Dee reportedly grew up near Conor in Ireland and has been one of his biggest supporters since he started his fighting career.

“Every day since I started in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her,” he told VIP Magazine back in 2013.

In the same interview, Dee shared, “I really admired his dedication to that, too … He’s very funny. He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh.”

Congrats to the happy couple!