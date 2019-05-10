Constance Wu Walks Back Her Upset Tweets About ‘Fresh Off The Boat’s’ Season 6 Renewal

Constance Wu has some complicated feelings about the renewal of her long-running sitcom, “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Shortly after news broke on Friday afternoon that ABC had given the comedy for a sixth season, Constance – who plays Huang family matriarch Jessica – shared her apparent distress over the pickup across social media.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F**k,” she subtweeted.

Fourteen minutes later, she sent out another frustrated remark: “Fucking hell.”

While Constance initially kept vague as to what was upsetting her, she quickly made it clear that she had “FOTB” on the brain.

“Congrats on your renewal! Great news,” a fan replied to her exasperated posts.

“No it’s not,” she wrote back in a now-deleted tweet.

Constance also commented on “Fresh Off the Boat’s” official Instagram renewal announcement, simply writing “dislike” – though her remark has since been erased.

Social media users quickly took notice of Constance’s reaction, with many criticizing the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress for not expressing more gratitude for the show that helped launch her career.

Constance addressed the flood of fan comments in a follow-up tweet and hinted that the reasoning behind her anger wasn’t as obvious as it appeared.

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk,” she wrote. “I say f**k a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

An hour later, the sitcom star softened her tone, acknowledging that her reaction was poorly timed and stressing that she had only positive thoughts about “Fresh Off the Boat’s” new season.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show,” she began. “Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it.”

“For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f***-thank u too,” she added.

Star Sightings: May 2019

Star Sightings: May 2019

View Gallery
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.