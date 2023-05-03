Coronation Fashion That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Are you ready to take the throne?

With a historic coronation just around the corner, these royal-inspired fashion must-haves are perfect for anyone looking to amp up their crowning style.

Whether you’re attending a formal event of your own or simply want to add a touch of sophistication to your everyday style, look no further than these regal essentials to give your wardrobe extra sophistication.

From jewelry choices including classic pearls and sparkly brooches to modern twists on classic formal wear, we’ve got everything you need to feel refined. Need a finishing touch? Top off your look with a chic headband and satin gloves!

Darleen Dress by Verishop$278.00The feminine Darleen dress is form-fitting underneath a beautiful sheer fabric skirt with a floral design in blush. The slender straps and deep v-neckline makes this dress perfect for the spring and summertime. An elegant dress that proves beauty is in the details.

Veronica Earrings by Joey Baby$48.00Luxurious statement earrings made with freshwater pearls, handmade in New York City where Joey baby's headquarter is. It is fun and feminine, they are great to wear on any occasion, from parties to daily outings. You will feel special and elegant wearing them.

Long Pearl Pendant Necklace by Katie Dean Jewelry$88.00Give us pearls but keep it dainty. These minimal beauties bring elegance and class to your look without feeling stuffy. Pair them up with a vintage t-shirt and jeans, a maxi dress or your more formal wear.

Large Bee Brooch by Joanna Buchanan$198.00We had so many customers ask if they could wear our wreath clips as pins… and I was always very nervous as the clips are not super secure on clothing… so I decided to make our classic bee with a gold plating in a beautiful neutral colour. No more missing clips! And I love the idea of clustering this bee pin with some of the other pins for a really dramatic look.

Sterling Silver Triple Pearl Stack Ring by Sterling Forever$49.50What's better than a ring with an elegant pearl? A ring with three elegant pearls! This glam pointed ring is the perfect way to add dainty details to your look. Available in gold and silver tones.

Ophelia Dress by Verishop$288.00Ophelia dress from Dress the Population.

Pearl Drop Earrings by Katie Dean Jewelry$60.50Give us pearls but keep it dainty. These minimal beauties bring elegance and class to your look without feeling stuffy. Pair them up with a vintage t-shirt and jeans, a maxi dress or your more formal wear. They naturally move from casual to classy in a tasteful way.

Pete Necklace by Joey Baby$59.00Sophisticated and forever elegant, with a gorgeous mix of freshwater pearls. The Pete NECKLACE has been handcrafted by Joey at Manhattan's studio. Liven up any basic outfit with this chic accessory! This is men's favorite NECKLACE from our pearls collection as well.

Puff Sleeve Cut-out Mini Dress by Avec Les Filles$179.00Party all night in our sequin-coated mini dress, which features puff sleeves, cut-out detailing, hidden back zipper closure, and a fully-lined interior.

Baguette Studs by Katie Dean Jewelry $71.50Just the right amount of sparkle and sophistication. Classy earrings you'll never want to take off. Baguette charm made with 18K gold plating over a brass base and Swarovski crystals. Surgical steel posts plated with 18k gold.

Padded Stretch Twill Headband In White. by SSENSE$28.00Padded stretch twill headband in white. Logo printed in black at crown.

Elbow Length Satin Gloves by UnbeatableSale$20.56Elbow length satin gloves offer great fit and exceptional quality.

Iridescent Pleated Mini Dress by Avec Les Filles$179.00Shimmer and shine in our mesmeric mini dress, which features a sweetheart neckline, inverted pleats, spaghetti straps, hidden back zipper closure, and a fully-lined interior.

Noelle Dress by Verishop$298.00A bright, botanical motif is rendered in sparkling sequins on this fit-and-flare midi dress that makes a stunning alternative to the little black dress.