Coronji Calhoun, Actor Who Played Halle Berry’s Son In ‘Monster’s Ball,’ Dead At 30

Coronji Calhoun, best known for portraying the son of Halle Berry’s character in the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball,” has died. He was 30.

The former child actor passed away Oct. 13, his mother, Theresa Bailey, revealed in a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf. She told Louisiana CBS affiliate WWL-TV that her son’s loss was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.

In her GoFundMe message, Bailey explained that she and Calhoun’s loved ones “never expected this tragedy” and did not have a life insurance policy on him.

As of Thursday, more than $10,000 had been raised in response to Bailey’s request for financial help to give Calhoun “a sacred celebration of life.” Berry and “Monster’s Ball” producer Lee Daniels are both listed as top contributors.

“We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief.” Bailey wrote of the generous donations the family received. “While the financial burden has been lifted, we still mourn the loss of my son. As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbor as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community.”

“Monster’s Ball” was Calhoun’s only acting role. He was just 10 at the time of filming and reportedly landed the part after an open casting call. Berry took home the Best Actress Oscar for her work, becoming the first woman of color to win in the category.

She previously reflected on the challenging nature of her and Calhoun’s on-screen relationship, telling SFGate in 2002 that she had concern about the potential consequences of her character’s abusive tendencies.

“I worried that I would somehow damage him emotionally, not just in doing the scene, but down the road. So I talked to him a lot and hugged and kissed him a lot. He said, ‘You don’t have to worry about what you say; it can’t be as bad as how they treat me at school,'” the actress said of Calhoun at the time. “But I hear now he’s the most popular kid in his school. So I guess [the movie] helped.”

WWL-TV reports that Coronji is survived by his 10-year-old son and 13-year-old stepson.

— Erin Biglow