‘Counting On’ Star ‘Grandma’ Mary Duggar Died Of Accidental Drowning After Falling Into Pool

Grandma Mary Duggar’s cause of death has been revealed.
The “Counting On” star passed away from an accidental drowning over the weekend, Access confirms. She was 78.
According to the Washington County Coroner, Duggar apparently slipped and fell into the pool at her home in Springdale, Ark., on June 9.
View this post on Instagram
My heart breaks 💔 My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! 🌸 Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! 💕 She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! 😉 We miss you so much!! 😭💔#maryduggar #rip #grandmaduggar #safeinthearmsofjesus❤
WATCH: Jana Duggar Left Her Parents Speechless After Completely Remodeling Their Bedroom On The Sly
Several of her grandchildren mourned the loss on social media, simply expressing their shock and sadness over her sudden passing without providing further detail.
Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth child of “19 Kids & Counting” stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, posted on Instagram first and called the matriarch “feisty, incredible,” and “an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many.”
The 28-year-old mom of two received backlash after following up with a plug for a blog entry she wrote about the life lessons she received from Duggar throughout her life, but many others applauded her for carrying her grandmother’s message of faith.
View this post on Instagram
Grandma Duggar will be greatly missed!! ❤️ – On her last morning spent here on earth I drove Grandma to church where she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick. 😊 – Grandma made a deep impact on each of our lives—first and foremost through her relationship with Jesus Christ, and secondly through her example of sharing the good news of salvation through Jesus with others! She would always be talking about the day she would see her Savior’s face and how much she looked forward to it! Yesterday was that day! She knew where she’d spend eternity and wanted everyone else to know that for themselves too. – This song reminds me of Grandma’s life. – 🎶 “When We See Christ” 🎶 Sometimes the day seems long, Our trials hard to bear. We’re tempted to complain, to murmur and despair. But Christ will soon appear to catch his bride away! All tears forever over in God's eternal day! — IT WILL BE WORTH IT ALL WHEN WE SEE JESUS! — Life's trials will seem so small when we see Christ. One glimpse of his dear face, all sorrow will erase. So, BRAVELY RUN THE RACE TILL WE SEE CHRIST. – May we all be reminded to run this race of life looking at the Author and Finisher of our faith. “Only one life, twill soon be past—only what’s done for Christ will last.” • #grandmaduggar #leavingalegacy #weloveyou
WATCH: ‘Counting On’s’ Josiah & Lauren Duggar Reveal They’re Expecting A Baby Following Miscarriage
Jill’s older sister, Jana, revealed in her tribute that she had driven Duggar to church “where she worshiped her Savior” just hours before her death.
“Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face!” Jana wrote. “I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.