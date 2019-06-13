‘Counting On’ Star ‘Grandma’ Mary Duggar Died Of Accidental Drowning After Falling Into Pool

Grandma Mary Duggar’s cause of death has been revealed.

The “Counting On” star passed away from an accidental drowning over the weekend, Access confirms. She was 78.

According to the Washington County Coroner, Duggar apparently slipped and fell into the pool at her home in Springdale, Ark., on June 9.

Several of her grandchildren mourned the loss on social media, simply expressing their shock and sadness over her sudden passing without providing further detail.

Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth child of “19 Kids & Counting” stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, posted on Instagram first and called the matriarch “feisty, incredible,” and “an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many.”

The 28-year-old mom of two received backlash after following up with a plug for a blog entry she wrote about the life lessons she received from Duggar throughout her life, but many others applauded her for carrying her grandmother’s message of faith.

Jill’s older sister, Jana, revealed in her tribute that she had driven Duggar to church “where she worshiped her Savior” just hours before her death.

“Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face!” Jana wrote. “I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”

