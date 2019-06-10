‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Reveals Grandma Mary Duggar Died ‘Suddenly’: ‘We Miss You So Much!’

The Duggar family is mourning the loss of their matriarch.

“Counting On” star Jill Duggar Dillard revealed the devastating news on Instagram as she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary Duggar, who passed away on Sunday.

“My grandma died suddenly today!” she wrote. “She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!”

The Duggar family also honored Mary on Sunday afternoon with a message on their official Facebook page. “Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, ’19 Kids & Counting’ and ‘Counting On’ with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much!” they wrote.

“She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother. Proverbs 31:10-31 describes the virtuous woman, indeed she personified these beautiful verses with her life. We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”

— Gabi Duncan