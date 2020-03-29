Country Icon Joe Diffie Dead At 61 Of Coronavirus Complications

The country music community has lost a legend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-winning singer Joe Diffie died on March 29 at age 61 from complications of COVID-19, a statement on his Facebook page read.

Joe’s wife Tara reshared the statement on her late love’s Instagram account, adding, “It’s with a sad heart that I have to post this.”

It’s with a sad heart that i have to post this. Tara

A post shared by Joe Diffie (@officialjoediffie) on

Joe was a country music powerhouse in the ’90s and early 2000s, charting an impressive 35 singles (with five No. 1s) on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. He was nominated for two Grammys and won one: Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for his and Marty Stuart’s “Same Old Train.” Throughout his career, he put out twelve studio albums, his last hitting shelves in 2019.

It was two days before his death the “Pickup Man” singer first announced that he had contracted the virus.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,” he wrote.

News of his passing sent shockwaves through Nashville, with dozens of country stars mourning his loss online.

Brad Paisley shared a throwback video of himself and Joe singing a duet to the latter’s 1992 chart-topper “Ships That Don’t Come In.”

“I’m devastated by the loss of my friend @officialjoediffie,” Brad wrote. “I can’t find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease. Please celebrate his music today everyone, go listen again to his records. And do EVERYTHING we need to do to defeat this virus.”

Keith Urban also mourned Joe’s loss, tweeting in part, “My heart breaks for your family and friends – and fans ……. count me right in there too – you were THE REAL DEAL JOE.”

Granger Smith paid tribute as well. “Here’s to you Pickup Man,” he began. “You inspired an entire generation of country singers and accepted us all with kindness, gratitude and buckets of talent.”

See more tributes to Joe below.

