Country Icon Joe Diffie Dead At 61 Of Coronavirus Complications

The country music community has lost a legend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-winning singer Joe Diffie died on March 29 at age 61 from complications of COVID-19, a statement on his Facebook page read.

Joe’s wife Tara reshared the statement on her late love’s Instagram account, adding, “It’s with a sad heart that I have to post this.”

Joe was a country music powerhouse in the ’90s and early 2000s, charting an impressive 35 singles (with five No. 1s) on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. He was nominated for two Grammys and won one: Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for his and Marty Stuart’s “Same Old Train.” Throughout his career, he put out twelve studio albums, his last hitting shelves in 2019.

It was two days before his death the “Pickup Man” singer first announced that he had contracted the virus.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic,” he wrote.

News of his passing sent shockwaves through Nashville, with dozens of country stars mourning his loss online.

Brad Paisley shared a throwback video of himself and Joe singing a duet to the latter’s 1992 chart-topper “Ships That Don’t Come In.”

“I’m devastated by the loss of my friend @officialjoediffie,” Brad wrote. “I can’t find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease. Please celebrate his music today everyone, go listen again to his records. And do EVERYTHING we need to do to defeat this virus.”

Keith Urban also mourned Joe’s loss, tweeting in part, “My heart breaks for your family and friends – and fans ……. count me right in there too – you were THE REAL DEAL JOE.”

Granger Smith paid tribute as well. “Here’s to you Pickup Man,” he began. “You inspired an entire generation of country singers and accepted us all with kindness, gratitude and buckets of talent.”

See more tributes to Joe below.

Country music lost a legend today. Joe Diffie was one of the greats. Really missing this crew right now but hoping a little music will help bring us some healing tonight. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/avKqEFbfdH — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 29, 2020

We are feeling it now. Oklahoma boy Joe Diffie has passed away from this virus. My kids grew up around his parents. My prayers will be with his family. A great traditional voice will live on cuz I’m putting his music on now. Here’s a beer to ya, Joe. Go get your reward. -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) March 29, 2020

Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends. 💔 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 29, 2020

“I was saddened to hear that my friend & fellow Grand Ole Opry member Joe Diffie passed away today. Joe was a great singer, songwriter, & entertainer that left his mark in Country Music. His clear voice and unique singing style made him immediately recognizable.” – Ricky Skaggs pic.twitter.com/WKpoTZ3EAI — Ricky Skaggs (@RickySkaggs) March 29, 2020

RIP Joe Diffie: There’s something women like about a pickup man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 29, 2020

RIP to the great Joe Diffie . We became buds over the last couple of years . It’s always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications pic.twitter.com/uBZ0hw9kYQ — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) March 29, 2020

Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy. @JoeDiffieOnline pic.twitter.com/snWhL5fcLo — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) March 29, 2020