Couple Born On The Same Date Welcomes Twins On Their Shared Birthday

What are the odds?! An Ohio couple born on the same date has welcomed twins on their mutual birthday.

Scierra Blair gave birth to babies Ar’ria and José on Aug. 18, the same birthday she shares with fiancé José Ervin. Talk about a party of four!

Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital shared the happy and unusual news on its Instagram page, revealing that each newborn arrived weighing just over five pounds. Scierra, 32, and José, 31, reflected on their family’s special milestone with multiple outlets, revealing that the new mom had arrived at the hospital for a C-section the afternoon of Aug. 17 but José convinced her to wait a few more hours.

“Since she was in good health and wasn’t stressed, and the kids were in good health and weren’t stressed, I thought, ‘Why not wait?'” he told People, reportedly emphasizing that the delay would not have been considered if doctors thought there were risks involved.

Scierra’s original due date was Aug. 28 but she and José had noted the possibility of welcoming their son and daughter early, per the mag.

“The whole month of August, I said I would love for them to be born on our birthdays … that’s unique. All of us celebrating together, that’s beautiful,” José said.

Scierra reportedly suggested a family trip to a water-based destination for next year’s birthday festivities as a foursome, but for now she and José are soaking in the early memories.

“They were my birthday present and I’m good with that,” the proud dad shared of his son and daughter. “I’m so stoked. I kiss them like 30,000 times a day.”