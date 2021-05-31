Courtney Stodden Is Engaged To Chris Sheng: ‘The Ring Made Me Gag It’s So Beautiful’

Courtney Stodden is getting married!

The media personality revealed on Instagram that their partner, entrepreneur Chris Sheng, recently popped the question.

“I said yes …OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful,” they captioned a selfie video showing off their dazzling engagement ring.

In an interview with E! News, Courtney shared that their love proposed while the tears were flowing during an emotional night in the desert.

“Chris got down on one knee while I was crying my eyes out!” they told the outlet. “We returned home from a night out in Palm Springs and in between the rosè and pent up feelings, I needed a good cry!”

“It really was such a sweet moment,” the “Celebrity Big Brother” alum added. “He reminded me that I’m not alone and said, ‘I’m never going anywhere. I’ll always be here for you.'”

Chris also shared his perspective on the big moment in an Instagram post of his own.

“So this happened! Not how I planned but the moment was right. On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life and they said Yes,” he wrote.

“I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime,” he added. “For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love. The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love and respect each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what. I got you. Ily.”

Courtney’s engagement comes 14 months after they finalized their divorce from actor Doug Hutchinson. The two controversially wed in Las Vegas in 2011, when Courtney was 16 years old and Doug was 50.

The reality star told E! News that they want to do it big when they say “I do” to Chris.

“I know this time around I want a huge princess wedding. Something that makes me feel like it’s all been worth it,” they explained. “This time I don’t need parental consent. This time is real. I’m one hundred percent showing up as an adult and making my own choices. But the wedding — that’ll take some time (and a lot of help) to coordinate. I’m just so overwhelmed! And can’t believe it’s all happening so fast.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

