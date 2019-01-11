“Criminal Minds” is gearing up to close its final case at the end of Season 15, and stars of the long-running CBS drama have reacted to the news.

“All things come to an end,” Adam Rodriguez, who plays Luke Alvez on the show, said in a statement to Access. “Some sooner and some later than you’d want. My time on Criminal Minds has been one of the best experiences of my career and the end seems to be here way sooner than I would have liked. I’m very grateful to have made lasting friendships and to entertain the incredible fans of this historical show for three seasons. Thanks to all.”

Adam previously had a lengthy run on another CBS drama – “CSI: Miami” – which aired from 2002-2012.

WATCH: ‘Criminal Minds’ Is Ending After 15 Seasons

Kirsten Vangsness, who plays beloved “Criminal Minds” character Penelope Garcia, shared her gratefulness for the network and fans.

“I am so full of appreciation to CBS and our wonderful fans that I have had this rare honor to have this job for as very long as I have had it. It is a privilege to play Penelope Garcia and she has grown me to be a better human and artist. I am going to soak up every delicious moment of these last 10 episodes with this family we have created and I have full confidence in my bones that the bonds formed during this series will last a lifetime. Thank you to every single person who brought us all together to make this show,” her statement to Access read.

But, there’s no need to mourn the show just yet. Although Access has learned that the show was picked up for Season 15 — the show’s last, the drama is currently airing its 14th season, which premiered on CBS on October 3, 2018. The current episode count for the drama is 15 episodes.

Hey, #CriminalMinds fans—we've got big news. First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, Feb 6 at 10/9c. Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season. pic.twitter.com/7ASK0pgf2n — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) January 11, 2019

“Criminal Minds'” final season will span a briefer 10-episode run.

The series also stars Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid, A.J. Cook as J.J., Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis and Daniel Henney as Matthew Simmons.

The drama, about FBI profilers who take on some of the country’s most twisted criminal minds, made its debut on CBS on September 22, 2005.

A 15 season run makes it one of the longest running dramas in television history. “Gunsmoke” holds the record with 20 seasons, and both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” clocked 20 seasons (“SVU” is still going). “NCIS” is now in its 16th season, while “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” a beloved CBS procedural, ended its run after 15 seasons. “ER” also closed its doors at the end of its 15th season.

— Jolie Lash