D.J. Hayden, Former NFL Player, Killed In Car Crash That Left 6 People Dead

Former NFL player D.J. Hayden has died.

The athlete is among six people killed in a Houston car crash over the weekend, Access Hollywood has learned. He was 33 years old.

According to an online report from the Houston Police Department, a vehicle ran a red light at high speed around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11, striking an SUV and a pedestrian. Authorities said that multiple people were ejected from the vehicles and the at-fault driver, the pedestrian and two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also shared in a press conference that an additional four people were transported to a local hospital where two of them later passed away. As of Saturday morning, a woman was being treated for serious injuries while another person was stable enough to talk with investigators.

Asst. Chief Megan Howard Media Briefing on Fatal Crash on Fannin St. at Pierce St.

Hayden was a cornerback for the Raiders following his college career at the University of Houston. The school honored his memory in a tribute on its website, sharing that two of his UH teammates, Zach McMillian and Ralph Oragwu, were also killed in the collision.

The Raiders issued condolences for Hayden’s loss and remembered his journey with the team in a heartfelt social media statement.

“The Raiders’ first-round draft pick out of the University of Houston in 2013, D.J. overcame a heart injury sustained in a college practice to play nine years in the NFL, including his first four with the Silver and Black,” the post read. “D.J.’s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.’s loved ones at this time.”

Hayden also played for teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.