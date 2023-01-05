Damar Hamlin Showing “Remarkable Improvement,” Buffalo Bills Confirm

The Buffalo Bills shared on Thursday that their safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the last 24 hours.

A statement from the team included more details regarding Damar’s recovery: “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Damar suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s game against Cincinnati’s Bengals, during which he collapsed after colliding with another player. Damar received CPR on the field, where medical personnel were able to restart his heart, before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further treatment. Gameplay was suspended shortly after.

According to USA TODAY, two unnamed people with knowledge of the situation shared that Damar opened his eyes and gripped the hands of those close to him.

Agency 1 Sports, who represent Damar, echoed the good news and expressed their gratitude for the support for Damar’s health team via Twitter: “Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and every one who played a role in this process.”

Shortly before the update from the Bills, Damar’s teammate Kaiir Elam also Tweeted an update, sharing that Damar is “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement.”

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

The Buffalo Bills also reportedly received a firsthand update from Damar’s father, Mario Hamlin, over Zoom on Wednesday.

The event made an impact on viewers watching live in person and on television alike, and the nation has since been anxious for a full recovery for Damar, who is only 24 years old.

Concern for Damar and his family stretched even to the White House, with President Joe Biden speaking to Damar’s parents “at length”.

And football fans have been sure to show their support however they can. Over 200,000 people donated to a Go Fund Me page Damar made in 2020 to raise money to buy toys for children around the holiday season. In the two years the Page has been live, it had only raised just under $3,000. Now, it has raised over $6 million.

“It’s been incredible. It’s made a tough situation just a little bit easier,” said Jordon Rooney, Damar’s marketing rep, on behalf of the Hamlin family. “They’re so grateful. They are always giving to others, so for so many people to rally around them, they just keep saying how thankful they are.”

Hayley Santaflorentina