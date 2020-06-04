‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Accused Of Being A ‘Closet Racist’ By Adriana Smith

A former star from the hit reality show “Dance Moms” is accusing show lead Abby Lee Miller of making offensive racial remarks to her and her daughter in Season 8.

Adriana Smith and her daughter Kamryn joined the reality series for its eighth season, and Adriana has now shared a revealing Instagram post about her time on the show.

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller,” she captioned the post in part. “Wanna know the truth? Wanna know my TRUTH? Swipe Right to find out. I’m sure most people will say ‘why did you go on the show?’ Auditioned and booked the show why wouldn’t we go? Call me naive, I thought with cancer and jail time maybe she had changed just a little bit. Well #season8 proved that was a complete lie.”

The mother then went on to describe several incidents where Abby exhibited prejudicial behavior.

“A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time of DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 — don’t be stupid.'”

“That my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in high rank and all together superior to ME! This shows that you don’t give a f*ck about me or where I came from.”

Adriana then recalled another statement Abby apparently made in front of her young daughter Kamryn.

“Do you remember you told me, ‘Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?’ lol as if I didn’t know…again showing your superiority. Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot! You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR!’ [Kamryn] told me she heard ‘they needed a sprinkle of color.'”

“As tears streamed down my face I look over at my 7 year old and back at the camera and say, this is my EVERYDAY life as a black woman. This is nothing new to me. But what I’m not going to have happen is have this racist person have any part of my daughter’s life as of this moment.”

Adriana apparently has the support of another former cast member—Camille Bridges, whose daughter Camryn Bridges appeared on the show’s fourth season, also felt Abby discriminated against her daughter because of her race.

“[Abby] tried to spin Camryn as being the poor one and there on scholarship. I shut that down immediately,” Camille reportedly told E! News.. “She loves appropriating our culture and never appreciating it. She did not give black choreographers on the show acknowledgment of their work. She continuously put Camryn in afros.”