‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater Files For Divorce From Sasha Farber (Reports)

Emma Slater has filed for divorce from her husband and fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sasha Farber after nearly five years of marriage, per multiple reports.

The ballroom dancer filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences, per multiple outlets. Court documents reportedly listed their date of separation as April 1, 2022.

According to E! News, Emma asked for the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support to either her or Sasha.

A source close to the exes claimed in a statement to People, “Emma and Sasha still remain close. There’s no bad blood between them.”

The update comes nearly six months after reports first surfaced that the two had gone their separate ways.

While neither ABC star has spoken out about the split, Sasha appeared to hint at his single status in a Valentine’s Day post earlier this month.

“Happppy Valentine’s Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out,” he wrote at the time.

Emma and Sasha got engaged in 2016 during a live episode of “Dancing with the Stars.” They went on to tie the knot in March 2018.