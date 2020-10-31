Daniel Craig, Viola Davis & More Remember Sean Connery

Hollywood is remembering the iconic career and life of Sean Connery, who passed away at the age of 90.

The legendary actor will forever be known for his portrayal as the first James Bond and subsequently appearing in seven of the iconic action spy films. The current James Bond, Daniel Craig, released a statement Saturday about the passing of his predecessor.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” he wrote. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Other stars took to social media to express their heartbreak over the news:

RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 31, 2020

Sir Sean Connery was one of my acting heroes ..Thank you for the lessons ,,now sleep well https://t.co/WlesDZwcG6 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020

Saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. A wonderful man who I had the pleasure of working with in Time Bandits. We crossed paths many times over the years. Such immense talent and a vibrant human. And the only one of us to find The Holy Grail. pic.twitter.com/sNo4NtB6af — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 31, 2020

Connery died overnight in his sleep in the Bahamas after his health had been declining, according to the BBC.

He was just 30 years old when he first appeared in the movie adaption of the James Bond novels which launched his career. He went on to star in “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” and “You Only Live Twice” from 1963 to 1967. He then appeared in 1971’s “Diamonds Are Forever” and then in an unofficial Bond film “Never Say Never Again” in 1983.

He is survived by his wife Micheline and his son Jason Connery.