Daniel Kaluuya Makes Sex Joke In Oscars Speech After Mom Sobs Over His Win

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Judas And The Black Messiah” and his mom sobbed from the audience – but you had to stick around till the end of the speech to catch his naughty NSFW comment that made his mama blush!

Daniel kicked off his acceptance speech by thanking his loved ones, who had joined him in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony.

“Thank you, god. Thank you, god. I can’t be here without your guidance and protection. For my mom, thank you so much for pouring into me, you gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I can stand at my fullest height. Love to my sister, my niece, my friends and family, everyone I love,” Daniel began.

The camera panned to his mother and sister who couldn’t hold back their tears during the incredible moment.

Daniel then thanked his fellow actors, screenwriters and directors of “Judas and the Black Messiah” before turning his tribute to the real-life person he played in the film, activist Fred Hampton.

“Thank you so much for allowing us into your life and into your story. Thank you for trusting us, you know, with your truth. I appreciate you deeply. It’s an honor to partner up and stand side-by-side with you,” Daniel added. “And to chairman Fred Hampton, bro, man, man. What a man. What a man. How blessed we are that we live in a lifetime where he existed. You know what I mean? Thank you for your light. He was on this Earth for 21 years. And he found a way to feed kids breakfast. Educate kids, give free medical against all the odds, he showed me, he taught me, him, Huey P. Newton, the Black Panther Party, they showed me out to love myself, and the black community and other communities. And they showed us the power of when they play divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend. Thank you so much for showing me myself,” Daniel continued.

Daniel then shared how there is still so much to do when it comes to uplifting the Black community.

“And there’s so much work to do, guys. That’s on everyone in this room. This ain’t no single man job. I look at every single one of you. We’ve got work to do. And I’m going to get back to work Tuesday morning. Because tonight I’m going up. We’re going up, you know what I mean,” Daniel shared about his excitement about the night.

And then right as the speech closed, Daniel shared just how lucky he felt to be there tonight and explained how he fully intended to celebrate life and this win.

“We’re enjoying ourselves tonight. You got to celebrate life, man. We’re breathing, walking, it’s incredible. It’s incredible. My mom, my dad — they had sex. It’s amazing,” Daniel said.

His mother – who again was in the audience – looked shocked as her son mentioned how grateful he was to be conceived. Talk about a funny and wild moment.

“You understand, I’m here. You know what I mean? I’m so happy to be alive. So I’m going to celebrate I appreciate everyone in the room, everyone watching at home. You know, peace, love,” Daniel concluded.

It’s official, this goes down as one of the most epic Oscars speeches of all time.