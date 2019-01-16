Daniel Radcliffe totally just made this Harry Potter fan’s day!

On Wednesday, the “Harry Potter” star sent a sweet video message to a 4-year-old Giesel Garcia Fomperosa, who has terminal cancer.

“Hi Gigi, nice to meet you,” the 29-year-old actor said. “I hope you are having a lovely day wherever you are.”

“I’m sorry I look so scruffy and that it is so loud, but I just wanted to send lots of best wishes and love to you, and we are all thinking about you,” he concluded.

Gigi was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of two. She has been in a hospital in Southern Mexico since September of last year.

However, it is her love for the “Harry Potter” series that keeps her in good spirits.

The little girl’s mother has gone to great lengths trying to reach the British actor to share Gigi’s story. According to the Daily Mail, she even traveled to one of the Broadway star’s shows in New York City to try and get an autograph.

After finally receiving word about Gigi’s condition, Daniel sweetly responded backstage at his new Broadway show “The Lifespan” in NYC.

Who says magic doesn’t exist? ❤