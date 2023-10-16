Danish Royals Reveal Single Stiletto Was Left At Prince Christian’s Birthday Gala In Real-Life Cinderella Moment

Prince Christian of Denmark’s birthday party ended with a fairy tale twist!

On Sunday, Queen Margrethe II held a special gala dinner at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen in celebration of her grandson’s milestone birthday, and one of the attendees left a Cinderella-inspired parting gift.

As the Denmark royal family announced on Instagram the following day, a single shoe was found after the lavish bash.

“Is it Cinderella who forgot her shoe last night?” the palace playfully captioned a post about the heel. “When the guests at Her Majesty The Queen’s gala table yesterday had gone home, this lonely stiletto shoe was left at Christiansborg Castle. The owner is welcome to contact to get it back.”

Instead of a glass slipper, the shoe was a glittery gold, peep-toed heel from European footwear retailer Deichmann.

The company poked fun at the storybook-inspired moment in the comment section of the palace’s post, writing, “We hope she reached her cart before it turned into a pumpkin. We are happy that our shoes have been with the ball. If the princess comes from a long way, we will gladly give her a new pair.”

Many other fans of the Danish royal family also chimed in with Cinderella jokes of their own.

One wrote, “No no y’all need to send Prince Christian out to try it on all the invited girls in the kingdom. Otherwise, you risk evil step sisters coming in as owners!”

Another added, “We have the very best – and funniest royal house – hurray for them and especially Prince Christian.”

A third wrote, “The girl who has ‘forgotten’ it is genius – she deserves the prince and half the kingdom.”

The mystery woman behind the missing shoe was later identified as Anne-Sofie Tørnsø Olesen.

Anne-Sofie told Danish outlet Se og Hør that she left the shoe behind on purpose, explaining that couldn’t pass up such a perfect moment to recreate the fairy tale.

“It was meant to be a fairy tale ending a la Cinderella,” she explained.

“I thought it was a bit funny myself, and I talked to my family and friends about it before, and they agreed that I should do it. It’s a chance you won’t get again,” the party guest added.

“If they just throw it away, I’d probably like to have it back. It is, after all, a memory from a great evening,” she said.