Danny Trejo Pulls Trapped Baby From Overturned Vehicle After 2-Car Collision

Danny Trejo can add hometown hero to his already-impressive resume.

The prolific actor and restaurateur helped rescue a baby boy that was trapped in his car seat after a two-car collision in the Los Angeles suburb of Sylmar on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Trejo and a fellow witness sprang into action upon seeing an overturned SUV in the road with the child and his grandmother still inside.

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero! He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

The other bystander, Monica Johnson, crawled through the window to undo the little one’s seatbelt before Trejo pulled him out of the vehicle.

Trejo recalled to KABC that he and the youngster developed “kind of a bond” as he helped him stay calm.

“He was panicked. I said, ‘OK, we have to use our superpowers’ so he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers,'” the actor said, adding that he kept the boy facing away from the crash scene.

Trejo also expressed relief to KNBC that his new friend was properly protected.

“The only thing that saved that little kid was that car seat – honest to God,” he said, leaving a message for other Southern California motorists: “Pay attention!”

Three people involved in the accident were reportedly transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

— Erin Biglow