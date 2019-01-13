Darren Criss is uber-talented, but he seems to think that after winning this year’s Critics’ Choice Award for his turn in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” that it might be awhile before he sees the podium again!

Darren was hilariously self-deprecating as he took the stage to deliver his acceptance speech on Sunday, telling the crowd that he knew that these moments were fleeting.

“I realize these moments are fleeting. I am very lucky to be here. I’ve never been to the ceremony before. I don’t know if I will come again. So while I’m here, because I do cherish these moments, I just want to say, and it’s very simple thing but it comes from the heart,” he shared.

And then he took the time to apologize for any future performances that he delivers the people may think aren’t so hot.

“Thank you for this honor, especially because statistically inevitably the critiques will probably not always be as generous. I would like to take this as an opportunity to apologize for any future lackluster performances and I hope that when that happens, you will remember this moment because I certainly will.”

We love you Darren Criss. Have faith, because we’re pretty sure you’ll be back on this stage again!

