David Beckham Honors Victoria Beckham With New ‘Posh’ Tattoo

David Beckham is paying a permanent – and posh, of course! – tribute to his longtime wife.

The soccer icon honored Victoria Beckham with a subtle new tattoo, getting “Posh” inked in cursive on his left middle finger, next to his wedding band, as a nod to the fashion designer’s Spice Girls alter ego.

Recent close-up photographs captured the body art and David told The Sun that every piece of his extensive tattoo collection is inspired by a loved one.

“I’ve just had ‘Posh’ done … any of the tattoos I’ve got are of the family,” he shared, according to the UK paper.

David’s latest ink may be inspired by his youngest son Cruz, 18, who got “Posh” tattooed on his arm in similar font earlier this year, just in time for the former pop star’s 49th birthday. But the dad of four also sports a “Victoria” tattoo for his spouse as well as the names of all of their kids. In addition to Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to daughter Harper, 12, and older sons Romeo, 21, and Brooklyn, 24.

David and Cruz aren’t the only Beckhams participating in the family’s tattoo tradition. Last year, Romeo got ink that bears an uncanny resemblance to one of his famous dad’s most iconic pieces of body art. And, he’s not the only one who’s copied it!

Romeo showed off the design on Instagram, revealing that he got a cross and angel wings on the back of his neck – just like David’s! The retired athlete has sported the tat for nearly 20 years and reportedly added at least 60 more to his collection since.

Romeo shouted out celebrity tattoo master Dr. Woo making his vision a reality. The artist is known for leaving his mark on a number of superstar clients – one of whom fanned out over Romeo’s art!

Justin Bieber dropped in the comment section of Romeo’s post at the time to let him know that David’s original design also gave him the idea for one of his many tats.

“Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great,” the singer wrote.