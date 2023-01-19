David Crosby Dead At 81: Graham Nash, Melissa Etheridge & More Pay Tribute  

David Crosby is being remembered throughout the music world.

The legendary singer-songwriter, known for his pioneering work with iconic ’60s groups including The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died on Thursday at 81 years old. His family confirmed the sad news in a statement, sharing that the musician passed away after “a long illness.”

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” the statement read in part.

Crosby’s bandmate and frequent collaborator Graham Nash shared his sorrow in a lengthy social media post, reflecting on their tumultuous bond and the enduring love and respect he has for his old friend.

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” Nash wrote. “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Melissa Etheridge, whose two older children Crosby fathered via sperm donation, also paid tribute to his memory on social media and thanked him for playing such a pivotal role in not only her life, but also those of her loved ones.

“I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan,” she wrote, captioning a throwback photo of Crosby playing guitar next to her. “His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”

Actress and Crosby fan Christina Applegate rallied her Twitter followers to join her in celebrating the legend’s work.

“Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos RIP David Crosby!! We love you,” she wrote.

Crosby is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jan Dance, along with their son, Django, and Crosby’s three older children from previous relationships. He earned 10 Grammy nominations and one win during his storied career, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

He was also an active Twitter user and posted as recently as Wednesday, including a now-bittersweet joke about his thoughts on heaven.

“I heard the place is overrated. Cloudy,” he wrote.

