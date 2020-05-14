David Schwimmer, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Lochte And More Join Peacock’s Original New Series

Get your popcorn ready because come summertime Peacock will unveil its first-ever spate of original series for streaming.

NBC’s newest streaming service announced that its series of original content will be released on July 15, 2020. The series will include shows that cross all genres, from the sports biopic on Ryan Lochte’s scandal-laden 2016 Olympics to a new comedy show featuring David Schwimmer of “Friends” fame. Kids will have plenty of content to enjoy as well, with shows like “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo” available on the site.

Here is everything you can expect from Peacock’s brand-new shows:

DRAMA

“Brave New World” will star Harry Lloyd and Jessica Brown Findlay as citizens of a utopian society who are suddenly embroiled in a violent rebellion while on vacation. The two are rescued by Alden Ehrenreich’s character John The Savage, and the series will follow the trio as they grapple with the so-called New World.

“The Capture” will star Callum Turner as a soldier whose conviction for murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to lack of evidence. But upon arrival home, CCTV footage reveals not everything is as it seems. The conspiracy thriller will take a deep-dive into the world of fake news, and includes a bombshell ensemble cast: Ron Perlman of “Hellboy,” Famke Janssen of “X-Men,” Ben Miles of “The Crown,” Laura Haddock of “Transformers”, Lia Williams of “The Crown,” Sophia Brown of “Clique,” and Paul Ritter of “Chernobyl” are all series co-stars.

COMEDY

“Intelligence” will star none other than David Schwimmer as a maverick NSA agent who moves to the UK in order to join their cyber-crimes team. But the newcomer’s bullish attitude threatens to upset the delicate balance of the cybercrime unit, described as, “A kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6.” The series will also star Nick Mohammed of “The Martian” as an inept computer analyst.

“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” is the next installment in the “Psych” franchise! Fans of the show will be thrilled to learn that the new movie picks up right where the previous movie left off, after James Roday and Maggie Lawson’s characters got married. The new movie shows Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (aka “Lassie,” played by Timothy Omundson) develop psychic-like powers after being ambushed and left for dead. It will be up to James and Dulé Hill, who are both reprising their characters of Shawn and Gus, to figure out the mystery while finding themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds.

SPORTS

“In Deep With Ryan Lochte” will explore the athlete’s much-covered scandal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. Now four years past the incident and a father of two, Lochte tries once more to make his way onto the US Olympic team and prove he isn’t the same man he once was.

“Lost Speedways” will be hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and offers a deep-dive into the world of great racing cathedrals. Dale and his cohost Matthew Dillner will explore the long-forgotten racetracks of yesteryear, and fans of the racing industry will be able to tune in to some of their favorite racing legends as they join the hosts throughout the season.

KIDS

“Curious George” is back with a bang! The beloved children’s series returns with George the monkey who lets his insatiable curiosity drive him into entertaining antics. The show will focus on early childhood education, and voice actors for the series include Frank Welker, Jeff Bennett, and Rino Romano.

“DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space” is a fun animated take on the legendary Cleopatra and her journey through space and time. A teenage Cleo, voiced by Lilimar Hernandez, is transported nearly 30,000 years into the future to Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats. As if that wasn’t enough, Cleo must navigate the ups and downs of being a teenager after discovering she is the prophesied savior of the world!

“DreamWorks Where’s Waldo” follows Waldo and his friend Wenda while they travel the world as part of the Worldwide Wanderer Society. The duo must solve problems through observation in order to gain their stripes as wizard-level wanderers, but are foiled by Odlulu, who can’t help but cause trouble everywhere she goes. The series will star Joshua Rush and Haley Tju as the titular characters.