‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Bill Hayes Dies At Age 98

Bill Hayes has passed away.

Hollywood is mourning the death of the actor, who portrayed Doug Williams on “Days of Our Lives” for more than 50 years. He was 98.

The show confirmed his passing on Friday in a statement provided to Access Hollywood.

Celebrities Who Died In 2024 View Gallery

“I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of ‘Days of our Lives,'” executive producer Ken Corday wrote in the statement. “Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

Bill was the longest-running character on the soap opera, originating his role in 1970 and ending his long stint in 2023. During his time on “Days of Our Lives” he filmed 2141 episodes and co-starred with his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes.

Bill is survived by his wife and son William Foster Hayes.