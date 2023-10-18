DC Young Fly Mourns Sister 4 Months After Partner Jacky Oh’s Unexpected Death

DC Young Fly is mourning another personal tragedy.

The TV host’s sister has passed away just four months after the unexpected death of his longtime partner, fellow “Wild ‘N Out” star Jacky Oh. DC revealed the sad news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Oct. 16, paying tribute to another family member who died in 2022.

“In a matter of a year I lost 3 people,” he wrote. “My Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago.”

The 31-year-old went on to note that the devastating losses have been undeniably challenging but his faith has helped give him perspective during such a difficult time.

“Jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength,” he added. “Remember he parted the Red Sea not make it disappear .. the problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it 🙏🏾 make sure Yu stay righteous don’t hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity.”

The media personality has kept further details of his sister’s passing under wraps but previously delivered candid remarks about how he was coping without Jacky. In June, DC told TMZ that he cries “all the time” but was dedicated to staying positive as a source of support for his and Jacky’s children.

“God is the greatest. He’s granting me the strength to keep going. I gotta take care of my babies. That’s the key to life. Just gotta keep going, stay prayed up and never let the tragedies and the stuff that you going through bring you down,” he said at the time.

Jacky passed away on May 31 at just 32 years old. Earlier this month, an autopsy report obtained by multiple outlets determined that the MTV star died following complications from cosmetic surgery. TMZ was first to report the development.

She and DC shared three little ones: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince, 13 months. The proud mom frequently posted family vlogs on her YouTube channel, most recently sharing a look at her taking the little ones to see “The Little Mermaid” shortly before her passing.