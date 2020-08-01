‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Mahlon Reyes Dies At 38 Following Heart Attack

The “Deadliest Catch” family is mourning the loss of one of their deckhands, Mahlon Reyes.

The Discovery star died in his Whitefish, Mont., hometown after suffering a heart attack on July 26, his wife told TMZ. Per the outlet, the 38-year-old never regained consciousness, and his family decided the following day to take him off life support.

The reality TV star’s official cause of death will be revealed in forthcoming autopsy toxicology results, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ.

Celebrities We’ve Lost In 2020 View Gallery

Mahlon’s long career on “Deadliest Catch” began in 2012, according to IMDb. The father of four appeared in 14 episodes and worked on three of the show’s fishing vessels: the Seabrooke, Cape Caution and Summer Bay.

“Deadliest Catch” star Nick McGlashan shared memories of his late co-star on Twitter in the days following his passing.

“Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay,” he wrote alongside a group snapshot.

Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay. pic.twitter.com/TSSER8T6cJ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 31, 2020

He also shared a photo of the two of them together and wrote, “This place misses you. RIP Mahlon.”