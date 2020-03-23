Debi Mazar Positive For Coronavirus: ‘My Lungs Are Heavy, But I’m Tough’

Debi Mazar Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ‘My Lungs Are Heavy, But I’m Tough’

Debi Mazar is staying positive following her coronavirus diagnosis.

The “Entourage” actress shared a detailed message on Instagram in which she opened up about her battle with the infectious disease. “I have just tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote alongside a close-up selfie. “I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug — low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal, I thought? But it felt unusual/different…”

She continued, “Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or.. Corona?”

WATCH: Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Despite her symptoms, Debi admitted that it wasn’t easy for her to get tested in New York City. “I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16,” she explained. “He said NO, I didn’t meet the criteria. I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country & I hadn’t been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies &bleach wipes, dry goods, extra food etc.”

“Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely, my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC & forbidding movement outside the home without permission, like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday, I hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital.”

“I went on 3/17. First, I was tested for the flu — which was negative. Then, they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days (in S.Korea it takes two hours). Well.. today is day 5 and I just found out. I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. It’s very “morphy.” One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!”

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus View Gallery

Debi concluded the post, “My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows? Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!”

The “Younger” star joins a list of celebrities who have also tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Daniel Dae Kim, NBA player Kevin Durant and “The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood.

— Gabi Duncan