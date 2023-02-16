Decorate Your Home Like Joanna Gaines For Less Than $60

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.  

Joanna Gaines, along with her husband Chip, first stole the hearts of interior designers and home décor fans alike with their show “Fixer Upper” on HGTV. Not only did their adorable antics as a couple win over fans, but viewers also fell in love with their design style – a combination of classic whites and neutral colors with rustic, farmhouse designs.

Since then, the couple’s fame has soared, even gaining them their own network. Over the years, Joanna has also partnered with Target to bring her home décor straight into the hands of fans. And today, we’re bringing the Hearth and Hand collection directly to you!

This collection has everything you’d want in home décor – it’s cozy, it’s beautifully crafted, and it’s full of natural wood and neutral tones that will bring a calming vibe to any space. And best of all, everything is under $60! So treat your space to something new, and check out our picks below.

Solid Tassels Bath Rug

by Target$19.99

Foldable Canvas & Wood Garden Seat

by Target$49.99

Faux Mini Clusia Rosea Potted Plant

by Target$4.99

Washed Loop Stripe Lumbar Bed Pillow

by Target$34.99

Chunky Knit Tassel Throw Pillow

by Target$19.99

Decorative Apple Picking Ladder

by Target$59.99

Vanity Flip Mirror with Tray

by Target$24.99

Wood Decor Bowl

by Target$24.99

Braided Jute Table Runner

by Target$19.99

Round Framed Mirror

by Target$59.99

Antiqued Metal Taper Candelabra

by Target$19.99

Wedge Bookends

by Target$24.99

Oil Reed Diffuser

by Target$19.99

Raw Ceramic 6-wick Jar Candle

by Target$39.99

Freestanding Matted Metal Photo Frame Set

by Target$16.99

Metal & Faux Leather Mail Sorter

by Target$19.99

Woven Storage Bin

by Target$14.99

Engineered Hem Stripes Curtain Panel

by Target$32.99

Heathered Area Rug

by Target$24.99

Asymmetrical Arch Floating Wood Shelf

by Target$29.99

Faceted Ceramic Vase

by Target$19.99

Plaid Stoneware Beverage Pitcher

by Target$19.99

Striped Ceramic Outdoor Planter Pot

by Target$17.99

Crinkle Stripe Woven Shower Curtai

by Target$29.99

Basket Weave Jute Doormat

by Target$19.99

Chunky Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket

by Target$29.99

Arched Brass Mirror

by Target$54.99

