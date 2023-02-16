Decorate Your Home Like Joanna Gaines For Less Than $60

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Joanna Gaines, along with her husband Chip, first stole the hearts of interior designers and home décor fans alike with their show “Fixer Upper” on HGTV. Not only did their adorable antics as a couple win over fans, but viewers also fell in love with their design style – a combination of classic whites and neutral colors with rustic, farmhouse designs.

Since then, the couple’s fame has soared, even gaining them their own network. Over the years, Joanna has also partnered with Target to bring her home décor straight into the hands of fans. And today, we’re bringing the Hearth and Hand collection directly to you!

This collection has everything you’d want in home décor – it’s cozy, it’s beautifully crafted, and it’s full of natural wood and neutral tones that will bring a calming vibe to any space. And best of all, everything is under $60! So treat your space to something new, and check out our picks below.

Solid Tassels Bath Rug by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Foldable Canvas & Wood Garden Seat by Target$49.99 Buy Now

Faux Mini Clusia Rosea Potted Plant by Target$4.99 Buy Now

Washed Loop Stripe Lumbar Bed Pillow by Target$34.99 Buy Now

Chunky Knit Tassel Throw Pillow by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Decorative Apple Picking Ladder by Target$59.99 Buy Now

Vanity Flip Mirror with Tray by Target$24.99 Buy Now

Wood Decor Bowl by Target$24.99 Buy Now

Braided Jute Table Runner by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Round Framed Mirror by Target$59.99 Buy Now

Antiqued Metal Taper Candelabra by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Wedge Bookends by Target$24.99 Buy Now

Oil Reed Diffuser by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Raw Ceramic 6-wick Jar Candle by Target$39.99 Buy Now

Freestanding Matted Metal Photo Frame Set by Target$16.99 Buy Now

Metal & Faux Leather Mail Sorter by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Woven Storage Bin by Target$14.99 Buy Now

Engineered Hem Stripes Curtain Panel by Target$32.99 Buy Now

Heathered Area Rug by Target$24.99 Buy Now

Asymmetrical Arch Floating Wood Shelf by Target$29.99 Buy Now

Faceted Ceramic Vase by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Plaid Stoneware Beverage Pitcher by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Striped Ceramic Outdoor Planter Pot by Target$17.99 Buy Now

Crinkle Stripe Woven Shower Curtai by Target$29.99 Buy Now

Basket Weave Jute Doormat by Target$19.99 Buy Now

Chunky Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket by Target$29.99 Buy Now