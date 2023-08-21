Demi Lovato ‘Amicably’ Parts Ways With Manager Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato is entering a new chapter.

The singer and manager Scooter Braun have “mutually, and amicably, parted ways,” a source tells Access Hollywood.

The 31-year-old signed with Braun back in 2019 and has released albums “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over” and 2022’s “Holy Fvck” since working with him.

When Demi signed with the music executive back in 2019, he posted about the news on Instagram, sharing a series of photos with the “Heart Attack” singer.

“Reposting this pic from @ddlovato. She is a special person and a special talent.

hl=en”>https://www.instagram.com/p/BxWAfFMg-rJ/?hl=en

The news about Demi and Scooter comes as the “Camp Rock” star has been teasing new versions of hit songs on “Demi Lovato Revamped.” The pop star released a rock version of “Confident” last week and fans were loving it.

“ALL OF THESE REVAMPED ROCK VERSIONS ARE A BREATH OF FRESH AIR. THIS MAKES MY EARS SO HAPPY,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “I love this era of Demi.”

— Stephanie Swaim